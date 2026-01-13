Oil tanker with Venezuelan ties seized by US spotted in Scotland’s Moray Firth
A Venezuelan-linked oil tanker, seized by U.S. forces in the North Atlantic last week, has arrived in Scotland’s Moray Firth for replenishment. The Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, was observed in waters off the north of Scotland on Tuesday, accompanied by a US Coast Guard vessel.
The tanker was captured by U.S. forces last Wednesday as it travelled through the waters between Iceland and Scotland. It had reportedly been pursued across the Atlantic after allegedly approaching the naval blockade around Venezuela.
UK armed forces assisted in the operation but did not board the vessel, which had initially been falsely flying the flag of Guyana before switching to a Russian flag.
The Bella-1 entered UK waters at the request of the US Coast Guard to be replenished with essential supplies, including food and water for its crew, before continuing its onward journey.
The UK is understood to have no direct role in the replenishment operation itself.
A spokeswoman for the Department for Transport stated: "Deterring, disrupting and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government. Alongside our allies, we are stepping up our response to shadow vessels – and we will continue to do so."
The government also affirmed its commitment to work with allies to "disrupt and deter shadow fleet vessels and their harmful maritime activity."
Defence Secretary John Healey has publicly justified the action to seize the tanker.
He remarked, "This ship, with a nefarious history, is part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion which is fuelling terrorism, conflict and misery from the Middle East to Ukraine."
