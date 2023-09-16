For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, opens for the 188th time in Munich, Germany, on Saturday (16 October).

The festivities, which go on for two weeks until 3 October, will kick off with a traditional keg tapping ceremony at noon local time.

Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter will tap the first barrel of Oktoberfest beer in the Schottenhamel Festhalle.

The long-standing tradition, dating back to 1950, involves the mayor of Munich attempting to insert the tap in as few blows as possible to fill up the first beer glass, which then given to the incumbent Bavarian state premier.

Mr Reiter shares the current record for the perfect tapping ceremony - two blows - wih former mayor Christian Ude.

After the tapping ceremony, 12 gunshots will be fired to signal to the other festival tents that Oktoberfest is officially open and they can start serving beer.

On Sunday, thousands of people dressed in traditional costumes will parade through the city.