German Chancellor Olaf Scholz falls while jogging and bruises his face

The German government says Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fallen while jogging and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend

Saturday 02 September 2023 19:40

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz falls while jogging and bruises his face

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell while jogging and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend, the government said Saturday.

In an emailed response to a query about the incident, the government said that the 65-year-old German leader had “a small sports accident” and canceled appointments Sunday in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on Oct. 8. But it said his appointments next week won't be affected.

The Hesse-based Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper first reported on Saturday's incident. It cited a prominent lawmaker with Scholz's center-left Social Democrats, Michael Roth, who had invited the chancellor to his home town of Heringen and planned a discussion event with him there on Sunday.

Scholz has led Germany since December 2021. He previously served as the country's finance and labor minister, and as mayor of Hamburg.

