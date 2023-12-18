Jump to content

German Chancellor Scholz tests positive for COVID, visit by new Slovak leader canceled

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Via AP news wire
Monday 18 December 2023 11:07
Belgium EU Summit
Belgium EU Summit
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and the government said a visit by Slovakia's new prime minister had to be canceled as a result.

Scholz wrote on social media platform X that “with few symptoms, I am counting on a mild case.” Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said the chancellor was in his office and communicating by phone and videoconference but would not perform any public duties on Monday and Tuesday.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was scheduled to meet Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday, and the visit had to be canceled, Hebestreit said.

It is not yet clear whether Scholz will be able to lead a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in person, he added.

Scholz, who is 65, received a COVID-19 booster shot this year, Hebestreit said.

