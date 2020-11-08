Olav Thon: Norwegian billionaire famed for bright red cap dead at 101

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olav Thon, a billionaire entrepreneur recognizable for his bright red cap who went from selling leather and fox hides in his youth to build one of Norway's biggest real estate empires, has died, his company said Saturday. He was 101.

“It is with great sadness that we have today received the news that Olav Thon has passed away,” Olav Thon Gruppen said in a statement. The cause of death was not immediately specified.

Thon was born in the village of Ål in the Hallingdal Valley, northwest of Oslo, on June 29, 1923.

He had initially planned to study medicine, but World War II extinguished those hopes, and he instead turned to breeding animals for their fur at his home farm, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.

Thon eventually moved from selling leather into real estate and purchased his first apartment building in 1950.

open image in gallery Billionaire Olav Thon, right poses for a photo with Sissel Berdal Haga, after their wedding at Hotel Bristol in Oslo, Friday, June 21, 2019.

From there, he built a group that today employs thousands of staffers and counts over 80 shopping centers in Norway and neighboring Sweden. It also owns some 90 hotels in those two countries as well as Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands, according to the company.

He transferred most assets of the company to the Olav Thon Foundation after it was created in 2013.

Thon was known for his penchant for the outdoors, and supported tourism and hiking activities in Norway. His philanthropy included support for medical research, notably in muscular-skeletal disorders.

After his longtime wife Inge-Johanne Thon died in 2018, he married again — aged 95 — the following year to Sissel Berdal Haga at the century-old Hotel Bristol in Oslo, which was his first hotel purchase, bought in 1974.