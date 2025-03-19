Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk visits destroyed energy plant in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk visited a destroyed energy plant in central Ukraine, shortly before Vladimir Putin agreed to immediately halt attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Standing among the devastation of the central Ukrainian plant, the 38-year-old heavyweight saw first-hand the effects of Russia’s systematic and repeated attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in its attempt to weaken Kyiv’s war effort.

Usyk visited the site on Monday, just one day before Putin agreed to temporarily halt all attacks on energy infrastructure in a phone call with US president Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“It’s incredible that after every attack, no matter how large the destruction is, the energy workers continue to repair the equipment and restore light to Ukrainians. These people themselves radiate light and hope. Ukraine needs the world’s help in restoring its energy sector; this is our shared battle”, Usyk said following the visit.

open image in gallery Usyk served in Ukraine in the early days of the war ( DTEK )

Putin’s commitment to end the strikes appears to have been short-lived, after Ukraine reported Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in the eastern city of Slovyansk overnight on Wednesday. Thousands of people lost power in the city of 100,000 people after the Russian missile strike, Kyiv said.

Accusations have gone both ways, with the Kremlin accusing Ukraine of not respecting the agreement and saying it attempted to strike energy infrastructure targets.

Usyk, who fought in Ukraine earlier in the war, visited a factory owned by DTEK, one of Ukraine’s largest private energy providers. He heard stories of survival and resilience from some of the more than 100 frontline workers who have worked at the power station since Russia started firing missiles at it in autumn 2022.

open image in gallery Five people have been killed while working at DTEK power plants, the energy company says ( DTEK )

The company says 76 of its energy workers have been wounded and five killed during Russian attacks on its numerous plants. In December last year, an employee who had dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to the energy industry was killed during one of the strikes, DTEK says.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, DTEK says its employees have “rebuilt from scratch” and restored thermal power plants more than fifty times in the wake of Russian attacks.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been the target of large-scale attacks since Russia's invasion in 2022. Ukraine has retaliated by launching drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, pumping stations and ports used for oil and gas exports.

One of the most notable examples was Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant which has six units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each.

open image in gallery Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure to weaken Kyiv's war effort ( DTEK )

After it was occupied by Russian troops in early March 2022, the plant was shut down in September 2022 due to hostilities near the plant. The shutdown units are maintained with power from Ukraine.

Gas and oil infrastructure has also been repeatedly targeted by both sides in efforts to reduce each other's resilience in what has become a slow and grinding war of attrition.

DTEK says Russia has carried out more than 1,300 missile strikes and 1,000 drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure – resulting in the loss of nearly 30 GW of energy generation capacity.

open image in gallery Usyk spoke with frontline workers about the dangers of working at an energy plant in Ukraine ( DTEK )

Usyk is now fronting an appeal with the country to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure by replacing equipment for energy companies and ammunition for air defence systems to protect against Russian attacks.

Soon after Russia’s full-scale invasion, the two-time undisputed boxing champion took a break from his sport in order to travel back to Ukraine and join the country’s territorial defense forces alongside fellow Ukrainian fighters Vasiliy Lomachenko and MMA champion Yaroslav Amosov.

He took part in armed patrols in Kyiv before he was given permission to leave Ukraine in order to train for his rematch with Anthony Joshua in March.