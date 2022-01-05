More dangerous variants could emerge from soaring Omicron cases, says WHO

‘We are in very dangerous phase,’ says WHO senior emergencies officer Dr Catherine Smallwood

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 05 January 2022 11:49
Comments
Omicron variant spreading rapidly

The spread of Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of new and more dangerous variants, a World Health Organisation official has warned.

“The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant,” WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood said on Tuesday.

Since the highly-contagious variant was first detected in November, it has emerged in at least 128 countries.

“Omicron is lethal, it can cause death ... Maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who is to say what the next variant might throw out,” Dr Smallwood told AFP.

She added that Europe has reported more than five million new cases just in the last week of 2021, “almost dwarfing what we have seen in the past”.

Recommended

“We are in a very dangerous phase, we are seeing infection rates rise very significantly in Western Europe, and the full impact of that is not yet clear,” she cautioned.

The UK recorded 218,724 cases for the first time on Tuesday, while France reported a high of 271,000 cases as the variant batters Europe. The Omicron variant has forced countries to reimpose lockdown and travel restrictions.

The United States reported nearly one million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest one day tally of any country in the world. Omicron accounted for 95 per cent of new Covid-19 infections last week in the US, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Though the variant spreads at an unprecedented rate across the globe, Omicron is believed to cause milder symptoms.

“We are seeing more and more studies pointing out that Omicron is infecting the upper part of the body. Unlike the other ones that could cause severe pneumonia,” WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud said at a media briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. “It can be good news, but we really require more studies to prove that.”

While cases have surged to all-time records, hospitalisation and death rates are comparatively lower, for now, in most parts. “What we are seeing now is....the decoupling between the cases and the deaths,” Mr Mahamud said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in