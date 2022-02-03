AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

SANCTIONS-MARITIME TECHNOLOGY — A maritime intelligence company whose data is used by the U.S. government to investigate sanctions violations says that since January 2020 it has detected more than 200 vessels using technology to hide a ship location that was previously available only to militaries. The Windward company says the vessels were involved in over 300 incidents in which they appear to have electronically manipulated their GPS locations to appear somewhere they were not. One of the more egregious examples involves an oil tanker that could be tracked sailing to Iraq even as it was in reality loading crude in Iran, which is banned from selling its oil by U.S. sanctions. By Joshua Goodman. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-SYRIA-MILITARY RAID — U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful, large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria First responders at the scene reported 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women. By Lolita C. Baldor and Bassem Mroue. SENT: 740 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, photos, video.

UKRAINE TENSIONS WAR WEARY EUROPE — Many European nations are wary about spending big on their militaries, scarred by losing tens of millions of lives on their soil in two world wars. Now, as Russian pressure builds at the Ukrainian border, they’re facing a painful reality: Much of Europe remains reliant on U.S. might to deter another potentially huge conflict in its own backyard. Some EU policy makers are sounding the alarm. By Raf Casert. SENT: 910 words, photos. For full coverage of Ukraine.

JAPAN-CLOSED BORDERS — Hundreds of thousands of foreigners have been denied entry to study, work or visit families in Japan, which has kept its doors closed to most overseas visitors during the pandemic. Foreign students and scholars say the measures are unfair and force talented visitors elsewhere. Japan plans to keep the measures in place through the end of February as it deals with an omicron surge. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-O’CONNOR-KENNEDY — For years, the Supreme Court moved to the left or right only as far as Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy allowed. Now, though, a more conservative court that includes two men who once worked for Kennedy is taking direct aim at major opinions written by the two justices, now retired. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOREIGN NURSES — Many American hospitals are looking abroad for healthcare workers, saying they're facing a dire shortage of nurses amid the slogging pandemic. It could be just in time as there's an unusually high number of green cards available this year for foreign professionals seeking to move to the United States. By Amy Taxin: SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

BEIJING OLYMPICS-PREVIEW — It's time to raise the curtain on the Beijing Winter Olympics, one of the most difficult-to-navigate Games in history due to COVID and a multitude of issues that trouble many who are coming to China to compete. By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 4 a.m. With BEIJING OLYMPICS-THE LATEST.

MORE ON THE OLYMPICS

CHINA-CHAIRMAN-OF-EVERYTHING — The last time the Olympics came to China, he oversaw the whole endeavor. Now the Games are back, and this time Xi Jinping is running the entire nation. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With FANS-INVITED — 150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics.

BEIJING-TORCHBEARER — Kamaltürk Yalqun, who has since the last Olympics in Beijing in 2008 became an overseas Uyghur rights activist, is now a vocal opponent of the 2022 Games here. SENT: 890 words, photos, video. With BEIJING-TORCH RELAY — Photos of the torch relay.

2008 VS 2022 — The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are opening with the same concerns that loomed over the 2008 Beijing Olympics: China’s record on human rights and its treatment of Tibetans and Uyghur Muslims in western China. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEYLEMANS — Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was permitted to enter one of the Olympic villages hours after she tearfully turned to social media and detailed how upset she was about being in isolation over coronavirus concerns. By Sports Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 880 words, photo.

BEIJING-METOO-EXPLAINER — The controversy surrounding Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s accusations of sexual assault against a former top politician continues to cast a shadow over the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ICE CUBE-EXPLAINER — Somewhere under the four sheets of curling ice being used for the Beijing Olympics is the swimming pool where Michael Phelps splashed his way to history in the 2008 Summer Games. By Sports Writer Bernie Wilson. SENT: 890 words, photos.

GLIMPSES-TESTING-HANDS — Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble. SENT: 130 words, photo.

TRENDING NEWS

PALIN-NY TIMES — Sarah Palin to resume court battle with New York Times after COVID illness. SENT: 370 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-HISTORIC SHIP — Australia says James Cook’s ship was found, U.S. says not so fast. SENT: 710 words, photos.

WASHINGTON-NEW NAME — Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SPIKE LEE-KAEPERNICK — Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick documentary series for ESPN. SENT: 130 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING — One dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack. SENT: 160 words.

GERMANY-CHURCH — German archbishop backs loosening Catholic celibacy rules. SENT: 270 words, photo.

CAR CRASH-JUNIOR SEAU’S BROTHER — Brother of late NFL star Junior Seau killed in car crash. SENT: 300 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea began enforcing a new coronavirus testing policy centered on rapid testing as health officials reported a record number of new infections following the Lunar New Year holiday. SENT: 380 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-VIRUS OUTBREAK — With the recent surge in Bangladesh of coronavirus cases mostly because of the omicron variant, authorities have ordered schools in the capital to close once more. SENT: 740 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

BIDEN-CRIME — Plagued by big city gun violence, President Joe Biden is heading to New York as he tries to dispel criticism that he hasn’t been tough enough on crime. SENT: 1,170 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 12:15 p.m. meeting.

NATIONAL

WINTER WEATHER — A major winter storm that brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to millions of people in the central U.S., forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights continued its trek eastward as officials urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. SENT: 800 words, photos, videos.

CHICAGO POLICE-LAQUAN MCDONALD — Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer whose fatal shooting of Black teen Laquan McDonald put the city at the center of a national debate about race and law enforcement, is set to be released from prison after serving less than half of the 81-month sentence imposed three years ago. SENT: 990 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

FRANCE MALI—EXPLAINER — France is facing its toughest challenge in Africa in years: What to do about thousands of French troops stationed in junta-led Mali, the core of a major international anti-terrorism operation in the increasingly restive Sahel region. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 5 a.m.

BRITAIN-PLATINUM-JUBILEE-MOMENTS-OF-CHANGE — Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, 70 years after she was proclaimed queen. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT — If the January employment report coming Friday were to show a deep loss of jobs, there would be little mystery about the culprit: A wave of omicron infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 870 words, photo, by 10 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mixed in Asia as the latest batch of company earnings reports kept investors in a buying mood and pushed benchmarks on Wall Street higher. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 600 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

EUROPE ECONOMY — The European Central Bank decides on monetary policy as it faces pressure to act against record inflation that is squeezing household incomes and could threaten the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. By Business Writer David McHugh. UPCOMING: 400 words, photo by 8 a.m. With BRITAIN ECONOMY.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

SAVING THE GREAT SALT LAKE — With the Great Salt Lake in dire condition, a new burst of energy dedicated to preserving the lake has come from the conservative Republicans who control state government, including the governor and the powerful House speaker who said his realization this summer of the lake’s precarious position “terrified” him. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

