Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Palace of Versailles evacuated after fire at Paris tourist attraction

The Palace was the main royal residence until the French Revolution and the overthrow of the monarchy in 1789

Elizabeth Pineau
Tuesday 11 June 2024 16:16
Comments
Visitors walk past as French firefighters work after a fire broke out at the Chateau de Versailles
Visitors walk past as French firefighters work after a fire broke out at the Chateau de Versailles (REUTERS)

A fire broke out at the Palace of Versailles on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of visitors from one of France’s busiest tourist sites before it was brought under control, a spokesperson said.

The Palace, built in the 17th century for King Louis XIV, was the main royal residence until the French Revolution and the overthrow of the monarchy in 1789.

“Firefighters came. There is no more smoke, no more flames and there is no damage to the collection,” the spokesperson added.

The fire broke out in an area of roofing where renovation works were being done, the spokesperson said.

(REUTERS)

More than seven million people visit the palace each year. Later this summer it will host the Olympic Games’ equestrian events.

In 2019, a fire consumed the roof of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. The blaze engulfed the spire and almost toppled the main bell towers. Around the world, TV viewers watched with horror as the medieval building burned.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in