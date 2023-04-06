Jump to content

Watch live: Pension reform protests resume in Paris

Holly Patrick
Thursday 06 April 2023 13:06
Watch live as protests against reforms to pensions take place in Paris on Thursday, 6 April.

There has been public anger over Emmanuel Macron's proposals to raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64.

A new round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes is being held on Thursday after talks between prime minister Elisabeth Borne and labour unions failed to break the political stalemate.

Around 100 protesters blocked a road leading to terminal one at Charles de Gaulle airport on Thursday, the airport operator said.

Flights were unaffected.

Hundreds of thousands of people have walked out across the country in protest of the proposed reforms since January.

Thursday marks the 11th straight day of strike action against the changes.

A record 1.28 million people walked out on 7 March.

Unions have maintained that the only way out of the situation is for the legislation to be pulled.

This option was rejected by Borne.

