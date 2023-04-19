Watch live: ‘French Spiderman’ scales skyscraper in Paris

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Alain Robert scales a skyscraper in Paris's business district on Wednesday, 19 April.

The climber, nicknamed the "French Spiderman", has named his feat "The People" in relation to the widespread opposition to pension reforms.

Protests have erupted in France over Emmanuel Macron’s divisive new bill, which includes a provision to raise the legal age of retirement from 62 to 64.

The bill has been signed into law after the government forced it through parliament without a final vote, angering opponents of the law.

France’s Constitutional Council ruled in favour of the provisions and determined that the bill was in accordance with French law.

Robert is well known for his free solo climbing, and has previously scaled buildings such as the Burj Khalifa, the Eiffel Tower, and the Sydney Opera House.

