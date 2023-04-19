Jump to content

Watch live: ‘French Spiderman’ scales skyscraper in Paris

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 19 April 2023 10:15
Watch live as Alain Robert scales a skyscraper in Paris's business district on Wednesday, 19 April.

The climber, nicknamed the "French Spiderman", has named his feat "The People" in relation to the widespread opposition to pension reforms.

Protests have erupted in France over Emmanuel Macron’s divisive new bill, which includes a provision to raise the legal age of retirement from 62 to 64.

The bill has been signed into law after the government forced it through parliament without a final vote, angering opponents of the law.

France’s Constitutional Council ruled in favour of the provisions and determined that the bill was in accordance with French law.

Robert is well known for his free solo climbing, and has previously scaled buildings such as the Burj Khalifa, the Eiffel Tower, and the Sydney Opera House.

