Paris Gare du Nord trains disrupted as World War 2 bomb discovered on tracks
The discovery of a Second World War bomb has disrupted morning traffic to and from Paris’s busy Gare du Nord train station, transport officials have said.
“An unexploded bomb from the Second World War was discovered near the tracks,” French national railway company TER said.
The disruption is affecting both local metros and national and international trains.
Eurostar’s website shows that at least four trains scheduled to depart from Gare du Nord on Friday morning have been cancelled so far, while six trains departing Paris for London have also been cancelled.
Gare du Nord is Europe’s busiest rail station and serves 214 million passengers a year, according to Eurostar.
France’s national train operator SNCF said that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police.
“We invite travellers to postpone their trip,” it said.
Newspaper Le Parisien reported SNCF as saying the bomb had been discovered “in the middle of the tracks” in the town of Saint-Denis during overnight works on Thursday, with bomb disposal experts working at the scene through the night.
More follows...
