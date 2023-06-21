Jump to content

Seven people in critical condition after Paris explosion

Nine other people also injured, police say

Chris Stevenson
Wednesday 21 June 2023 17:52
Massive plumes of black smoke swell after gas explosion on busy Paris street

At least seven people are in critical condition after an explosion started a blaze in central Paris.

Paris police said nine other people were also injured.

The facade of a building collapsed and emergency services were working to establish whether anyone was still inside, an official said.

Smoke billows from a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran

(AFP via Getty Images)

“The explosion was extremely violent,” Florence Berthout, mayor for the fifth district of the city, where the explosion happened.

She said four people were in “absolute emergency” condition and described pieces of glass still falling from buildings close to where it happened in the Rue Saint-Jacques.

Firemen use a water canon

(AP)

BFM TV showed fire services sealing off the fire and trying to hose down a building, and Parisians posted images on Twitter of a huge plume of smoke visible across much of the city including over the domed Pantheon monument.

Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building “completely collapse”.

Police have urged people to avoid the area and a number of buildings were evacuated.

Emergency services work at the scene

(EPA)

Police officers and rescue workers work at the scene

(AP)

The neighbourhood, close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University, was cordoned off and scores of emergency workers filled the area.

"This is chaos," said Christopher Gaglione, who said he witnessed the scene.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

The fire was now under control, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez later said.

More follows...

Reuters contributed to this report

