Watch live: View of Nanterre as funeral held for teenager shot dead by French police

Watch a live view of Nanterre, a Paris suburb, on Saturday (1 July) as the funeral is held for a teenager who was shot dead by a French police officer.

Nahel Merzouk, 17, died after he was shot in the chest as he sat at the wheel of a stationary Mercedes last Tuesday.

The teenager will be laid to rest after an Islamic ceremony close to his home in the north-western Paris suburb,

Nahel’s death sparked widespread unrest for four consecutive nights, as cars and buildings were set ablaze and stores were looted.

Around 45,000 police officers have been deployed across the country to try to tackle violence.

At least 1,311 people people had been arrested by early Saturday, the interior ministry said.

Police have claimed they are “at war with vermin” following this week’s riots.

The officer responsible has been identified as 38-year-old Florian M.

He remains on remand having been charged with murder.