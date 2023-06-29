Jump to content

Watch live: Protesters march in Paris suburb of Nanterre after fatal police shooting of 17-year-old

Holly Patrick
Thursday 29 June 2023 13:27
Warning: This livestream may contain scenes which some viewers could find distressing. Watch live as a march is held in Paris on Thursday, 29 June, in tribute to a teenager who was fatally shot by police in one of the city's suburbs on Tuesday.

The death of the 17-year-old in Nanterre, who has been named as Nahel, has sparked two days of fires and violent protests.

Footage captured the shooting on video; a clip circulated on social emdia showed two policemen by the window of a yellow car and the sound of a gunshot before the vehicle drives off, with a further clip showing the car crashed by a Nanterre building.

The police officer has been placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide, authorities announced on Thursday.

France's Interior Ministry has announced that it is mobilising a police force of 40,000 across the country, including 5,000 in Paris, to quell unrest triggered by the shooting.

