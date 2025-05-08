Three in hospital after being hit by car following PSG’s Champions League win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person was in critical condition Thursday and two others in hospital after being hit by a car in the French capital amid street partying by Paris Saint-Germain fans after the soccer club reached the Champions League final.

Paris police said there were 43 arrests in minor incidents around the city. A police official said Thursday the people who were hospitalized were hit by a car near the famed Champs-Elysees avenue, and the circumstances are being investigated. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.

The injuries were an exception on a night that was largely marked by jubilation at PSG’s 2-1 victory — 3-1 on aggregate — over Arsenal in its second-leg semifinal Wednesday night. It’s only the second time the team has made it to the final of Europe’s elite tournament.

open image in gallery Paris Saint-Germain fans celebrate after the Champions League semifinal, second leg soccer match between PSG and Arsenal on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Mikel Arteta’s players were already one goal down in the semi-final, and, despite a strong start, they were two behind in the tie when Fabian Ruiz struck for PSG after 27 minutes.

Vitinha missed a penalty – after Myles Lewis-Skelly was adjudged to have handled the ball following a contentious VAR review – before Achraf Hakimi put the match out of sight in the 72nd minute.

Bukayo Saka pulled one back for Arsenal four minutes later, and then blazed over from underneath the PSG crossbar when he should have reduced the deficit to one.

open image in gallery Paris Saint-Germain fans celebrate victory with flares after the final whistle in the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg match at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Picture date: Wednesday May 7, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire.RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

But it is PSG, who have now beaten three Premier League sides in a row, with Arsenal following Liverpool and Aston Villa in succumbing to the French champions, that will play Inter Milan in the final on May 31 after a 3-1 aggregate success.

Arsenal’s sole appearance in a Champions League final came here in Paris in 2006 where they suffered a late defeat to Barcelona, and the French capital was the scene of yet more heartbreak for the north Londoners.

Unlike the first leg at the Emirates, Arsenal flew out of the blocks with Declan Rice’s header falling just wide of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s post inside three minutes.