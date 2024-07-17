Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Three people have been severely injured after a car ploughed into a restaurant terrace in Paris.

Local police said at least three people are in a “critical state” after the vehicle drove into them at 7.30pm on the Avenue du Père-Lachaise on Wednesday.

French Police said that the driver had fled the scene, while a passenger, who was arrested, tested positive for alcohol.

The cause of the accident in the city’s 20th arrondissement is currently not known. It comes as France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on July 26.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Contact The Independent’s news desk at athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk