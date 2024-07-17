Jump to content

Car crash in Paris leaves three injured as vehicle ploughs into restaurant

At least three people were injured, with the driver fleeing the scene

Athena Stavrou
Wednesday 17 July 2024 19:59
Police officers stand at the scene after a car hit people sitting on a terrace in front of a restaurant in Paris
Police officers stand at the scene after a car hit people sitting on a terrace in front of a restaurant in Paris (REUTERS)

Three people have been severely injured after a car ploughed into a restaurant terrace in Paris.

Local police said at least three people are in a “critical state” after the vehicle drove into them at 7.30pm on the Avenue du Père-Lachaise on Wednesday.

French Police said that the driver had fled the scene, while a passenger, who was arrested, tested positive for alcohol.

The cause of the accident in the city’s 20th arrondissement is currently not known. It comes as France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on July 26.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Contact The Independent’s news desk at athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk

