Paris stabbing: Three injured in knife attack at Gare de Lyon train station

Three people have been injured in a stabbing attack at a railway station in Paris as the suspect was detained, French police said.

One of the victims was left in serious condition after the attack with a “sharp weapon” at Gare de Lyon, Paris, on Saturday.

The motives behind the attack, which happened at 8am local time, are unclear. Pictures show French soldiers of the Sentinelle security operation securing the area.

“One person was seriously hurt, and two lightly wounded,’ a police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and the man was arrested.

“He was found to have an Italian driving licence on him, and did not offer any motive for his actions. There were no slogans shouted.”

A general view outside of the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris, France, (AP)

The area in the station between halls one and three were temporarily closed, the rail operator SNCF said on X. Gare de Lyon is the second busiest station in France and handles up to 150million passengers a year.

There have been several knife attacks in public places in Paris in the recent past. In December three tourists were stabbed - one of them to death - near the Eiffel Tower.

In January last year, six people were injured after a stabbing at the capital’s Gare du Nord.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.