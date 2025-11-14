Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major train station in Paris has been evacuated after a man was seen brandishing a knife, police have said.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said an officer used his "weapon" on the man at Montparnasse station, who then inflicted knife wounds on himself.

A police source said the man had threatened his wife and children in a Paris suburb before taking a train destined for Montparnasse where police were waiting for him. When officers confronted the man, he threatened to kill himself and was then shot in the legs, the source said.

French media reported at least one gun shot was heard, with a high-ranking police source reportedly indicating that terrorism has been ruled out as a motivation at this stage.

The man was a 44-year-old originally from Wallis and Futuna, and was travelling onboard a OUIGO train connecting Rennes to Paris, arriving at Montparnasse station at 3:02pm local time (2:02pm GMT), Le Parisien reported.

A witness told BFMTV he heard a loud bang before panic broke out around him.

"It took me two or three seconds to realize what was happening. People started saying, 'We have to get out of here, we have to leave quickly', so that got my heart racing and I got up and ran," the witness told the news network.

The police intervention caused a crowd surge through the concourse, a Reuters photographer at the station when the incident occurred said

Authorities evacuated the station, which serves suburban commuter routes and high-speed trains headed to the country's west and southwest.

"It appears from the initial information we have received that a man known for domestic violence had brandished a knife, and that a police officer used his weapon to stop him," the Paris prosecutor's office said.

"The man then allegedly stabbed himself."

More to follow...