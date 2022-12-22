Russia has warned more US weapons aiding the war in Ukraine will worsen the siege, issuing a direct threat to the war-hit country on the sidelines of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington yesterday.
The flow of western weapon supplies to Ukraine has triggered “an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine,” warned the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov yesterday, adding that now Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.
His remarks came just hours before Mr Zelensky addressed the US Congress amid a rousing cheer and support for the nation under Russian invasion. The Ukrainian president was also seen holding back tears as all members of the US house gave him a standing ovation.
The high-level diplomatic visit between Mr Zelensky and Joe Biden has not gone down well with Russia which has warned that this will backfire.
And Mr Putin is now eyeing a new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile in the Russian military to replace the ageing Soviet-era missile.
GOP congressman accuses Biden of ‘fooling himself’ on Ukraine aid
A Republican congressman contended ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesay that Joe Biden was the biggest hurdle standing in between Capitol Hill and Washington approving more aid to Ukraine.
In an interview with The Independent, Rep Brian Mast of Florida argued that it was not his party that presented the greatest resistance to sending more aid to Ukraine, but rather faulted a supposed lack of strategy from the Biden administration.
“There’s a half-a**ed approach going on...what’s going on here?” Mr Mast remarked. “The president is doing the sort of, the guise of saying, ‘we don’t want to be escalatory.’ And that’s a very real thing when you’re talking about a situation where nobody can say that there’s a zero per cent chance of nuclear war.”
“But he’s fooling himself if he thinks Patriot [missile] batteries are not escalatory, or isolating Russia is not escalatory, or arming [Ukraine] with anything from a 5.56 to a 7.62 round is [not escalatory],” the congressman continued.
John Bowden has the details.
Remains of seven civilians found in Kherson’s mass grave
Ukrainian authorities have found the bodies of seven civilians, including a teenage girl, in a mass grave in the Pravdyne village in Kherson, the country’s defence minister said.
The southern city was recaptured by Ukrainian troops in November from the Russian forces.
"They simply kill," Oleksii Reznikov said.
As of yesterday, bodies of about 500 civilians who died during the Russian occupation have been found in the northeastern Kharkiv province.
WATCH: Biden says Russia is using ‘winter as a weapon’ during joint address with Zelensky
Joe Biden is accusing Vladimir Putin of deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure as winter continues in Ukraine, amounting to using “winter as a weapon.”
Zelensky thanks speaker Pelosi for helping Ukraine ‘in all possible ways'
Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked house speaker Nancy Pelosi after addressing the Congress.
“Met with speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi @SpeakerPelosi. Thank you for your leadership in providing support to #Ukraine & the #Ukrainian people in all possible ways. It is a great honor to be here to address the Congress and all Americans,” he said in a tweet shared by the Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs.
What will Zelensky visiting Washington and Putin going to Minsk mean for the war in Ukraine?
Two international visits this week are strong indicators that the Ukraine war is unlikely to end anytime soon, and another round of prolonged and bloody fighting is expected to unfold in the near future.
Volodymyr Zelensky’s journey to Washington, his first foreign trip since the Russian invasion, comes as Congress is due to vote on a $45bn assistance package for his country – the biggest tranche from the US so far in the conflict.
At the same time, Vladimir Putin has met with Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk as reports persist that the Kremlin may try to use Belarus again as a launchpad for its next offensive, with yet another attempt to capture Kyiv and impose regime change.
The proposed US aid package is more than the $37bn requested by President Joe Biden, and shows continuing commitment to Ukraine in the war, something which may have been diluted if the Republicans had made more gains in last month’s midterm elections and there had been an infusion of Donald Trump-backed candidates.
Kim Sengupta unpacks what comes next.
What will Zelensky in the US and Putin in Belarus mean for Ukraine? | Kim Sengupta
A public display of American support at this time will be regarded as a great morale booster for the Ukrainian leader and his people, writes Kim Sengupta
Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill
The Senate inched closer to passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill Wednesday with supporters pointing to a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening as another reason to advance the measure in a show of support for the beleaguered nation.
The measure includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, above even President Joe Biden’s emergency request, and ensures that funding flows to the war effort for months to come. The measure would also boost U.S. defense spending by about 10% to $858 billion, addressing concerns from some lawmakers that more investment in the nation’s military is needed to ensure America’s security.
The Senate could approve the bill as soon as Wednesday. The House will then have to take it up and pass the measure before midnight Friday to avoid a partial-government shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took to the floor Wednesday urging colleagues to vote for the measure, though they emphasized different priorities.
Kevin Freking has the details.
Zelensky invokes US fighting in Battle of the Bulge as he insists Ukraine is ‘alive and kicking’ in address to Congress
Ukraine’s president delivered a stirring address conveying gratitude to Americans and asking for their support ahead of what he depicted as an especially brutal winter during his address to Congress Wednesay evening.
Volodymyr Zelensky spoke for roughly a half hour, with his remarks punctuated by several breaks for standing ovations and supportive interjections from the lawmakers assembled for his remarks.
At one particularly moving point of his address, the Ukrainian president likened the struggle of his countrymen to the vicious fighting that American troops experienced in western Europe near the end of the second World War, as German forces mounted a last-ditch offensive that came to be known as the Battle of the Bulge.
“They burn down and destroy everything they see,” he said of advancing Russian forces. “They threw everything against us, similar to the other tyranny which is in the Battle of the Bulge.”
John Bowden has the details from Washington.
Ukrainian delegation shouts ‘God bless America!’ during Zelensky speech
American lawmakers weren’t the only ones moved by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress.
During the leader’s remarks this evening, the Ukrainian delegation who traveled with him could been seen shouting, “God bless America!”
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the first floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through a security screening before entering, gesturing to a nearby metal detector.
The Florida congressman was heard briefly questioning the officer’s direction, before turning away.
“Mr Gaetz? Mr Gaetz?!” the officer said as the pair breezed past them and entered the chamber without further incident.
John Bowden has the full story.
