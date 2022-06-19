Film director Paul Haggis arrested in Italy over alleged sexual assault
Prosecutor said young woman filed complaint after showing up at airport in distress
Film director Paul Haggis has been detained in Italy over allegations of sexual assualt.
The Canadian-born, Oscar-winning director, best known for his 2004 film Crash, was in the country for a film festival that begins on Tuesday in Ostuni, Puglia.
The news agency LaPresse published a written statement from prosecutors in the nearby city of Brindisi which said they were investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.
Prosecutors Antonio Negro and Livia Orlando, who are conducting the investigation, said in the statement the woman was “forced to seek medical care” following the ordeal.
They said after two days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday and “was left there at dawn despite [her] precarious physical and psychological conditions”.
Airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and “after lending initial treatment, took her to Brindisi’s police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination”.
The Brindisi prosecutors’ office was closed on Sunday. Mr Haggis’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Police said they were not authorised to give out information about the case, including where Mr Haggis was being held.
Mr Haggis, 69, is a director, producer and screenwriter. He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for Crash.
Prosecutors also were quoted as saying that the woman “formalised her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.” They did not cite her nationality or age.
Additional reporting by agencies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies