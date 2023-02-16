Watch live as nationwide protests in France continue over pension reform

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as protests continue in France today, 16 February, over the government’s pension reforms.

Under Emmanuel Macron’s proposals, employees will work two years longer before retirement - meaning until the age of 64 for most people.

Thursday's demonstration is the fifth such action related to the pension reforms.

Approximately 650,000 people nationwide are expected to take part in the strike, after almost one million on Saturday.

Unions have been striking since mid-January as to protest against the government’s plans.

Further protests by France's eight main unions may be organised for march, sources at the CGT, CFTC and Unsa unions told Reuters.

Unlike other strike days, on Thursday most main line trains and the Paris metro were running as normal, due to a lower turnout.

Around 30 percent of flights from Orly airport in Paris were cancelled amid the walkouts.

