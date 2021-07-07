Two arrested over shooting of Dutch crime journalist

Two suspects are due in court on Friday to face charges of attempted murder after the shooting of Dutch crime journalist Peter R de Vries in Amsterdam, a brutal attack that has stunned the Netherlands.

Mr de Vries, 64, is still in a critical condition after being shot in the head while leaving a television studio. Police said he was shot five times at close range, and Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said he was “fighting for his life.”

The two suspects were not named but were described as a 35-year-old Polish man living in Maurik in Gelderland, and a 21-year-old man from Rotterdam.

They were arrested in their silver Renault on the motorway leaving Amsterdam. Later police searches at homes in Tiel, Maurik and Rotterdam uncovered IT equipment and ammunition. A third man who was also arrested has been released from custody and is not considered a suspect, police said in a statement.

King Willem-Alexander led the condemnations of the shooting, interrupting his state visit to Berlin to express his “deep shock”. In a statement, he said, “Journalists must be able to do their important work freely and without being threatened.”

Prime minister Mark Rutte added that the gunning down of Mr De Vries was, “an attack on a brave journalist... and on free journalism which is so important for our society.”

Jan Struijs, chair of the Dutch police union, described it as “an attack on our justice system and democracy”.

Even far-right PVV party leader Geert Wilders, who a month ago described journalists as “scum of the earth,” said on Twitter that the attack was “terrible”.

Mr De Vries is a celebrity in the Netherlands, where his crime investigations have gripped television viewers for decades. He had received multiple threats while covering the criminal underworld, but despite these dangers, he refused security, saying that having guards around him made him uncomfortable.

Mr De Vries made his name in the 1980s reporting on the high-profile kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken, but later fell out with the leader of the gang, Willem Holleeder, when he was involved in a 2015 movie adaptation of the events (‘Kidnapping Freddy Heineken’, starring Anthony Hopkins).

Mr Holleeder’s death threats against Mr De Vries earned him an extra three-year jail sentence in 2017, on top of his life sentence for his involvement in five murders.

Mr De Vries later won an international Emmy Award in 2008 for his work investigating the disappearance of teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005: his reporting included undercover footage of prime suspect Joran Van der Sloot apparently preparing to traffick Thai women for sex in Bangkok.

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries speaks with media representatives in Arnhem in 2017 (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2019, Ridouan Taghi, currently on trial for murder and drug trafficking in the so-called ‘Mocro mafia’ drugs war, made a public statement denying that he had threatened to have Mr De Vries killed for representing a key witness Nabil B in the case - whose lawyer Derk Wiersum had just been gunned down on his doorstep in Amsterdam.

De Vries is the latest victim of a series of attacks in Europe in recent years targeting journalists investigating organised crime and corruption.

In 2016, Dutch crime blogger Martin Kok was murdered in Laren, close to Amsterdam. In 2017 investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb outside her home in Malta. The following year 27-year-old Slovakian journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kusnirova, were murdered at their home in Bratislava.