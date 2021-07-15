Celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R De Vries has died after being shot last week, Dutch RTL news reported Thursday.

Earlier this month, police said Mr De Vries was shot in the head at close range shortly after appearing on a news and entertainment television show

The crime reporter, known for covering high profile cases like the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, was taken to hospital in a critical condition with “serious” injuries as police launched a “large-scale” search for the shooter.

Two suspects were arrested in a possible getaway car while a third was arrested at a separate location based on his description, police commissioner Frank Paauw told local reporters at a press conference.

