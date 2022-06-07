Two men charged with killing the Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries have appeared in court in the Netherlands.

A 22-year-old Dutch man, Delano Geerman, is accused of shooting the 66-year-old in a busy Amsterdam street on 6 July last year. The well-known journalist and television personality was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries nine days later.

Kamil Egiert, a 36-year-old Polish man, was allegedly Geerman’s get-away driver. The pair, who both face life imprisonment if convicted of murder and illegal possession of firearms, were detained within hours of the shooting.

De Vries’ death shocked the nation, leading to calls for the authorities to do more to protect journalists investigating the country’s criminal underworld.

When asked by a judge on Tuesday whether he had shot de Vries, Geerman refused to answer the question. "I make use of my right to silence," he said.

Egiert spoke to deny his involvement in the attack.

"My role in everything was only that of driver. I knew nothing about the murder and I did not murder anybody,” Egiert claimed, speaking through an interpreter.

The court also examined text messages and video footage which the prosecution believes link the suspects to the crime. The verdicts will be issued on 14 July.

Prosecutors have said that their investigation into who ordered the murder is ongoing.

De Vries came to prominence after writing a bestselling book about the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken.

Later in his life, he worked with the families of crime victims to solve cold cases.

Three judges are pictured before the start of criminal proceedings against the suspects (EPA)

At the time of his death, the 66-year-old was advising a witness who was giving evidence in the trial of gang members. Police described them as an “oiled killing machine”.

Ridouan Taghi, the suspected gang leader, is standing trial after being extradited from Dubai in 2019.

Amid the outpouring of grief at de Vries’ brutal murder, thousands of people paid their respects to him at an Amsterdam theatre, where his coffin was left open for viewing in late July last year.