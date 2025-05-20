Major mobile network suffers massive outage in Spain weeks after electricity blackout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nationwide phone network has shut down in Spain just weeks after the country’s blackouts which caused havoc for citizens and heavy financial damage.

Emergency services in a number of regions have had to provide alternative telephone numbers after network upgrades by Telefonica appears to have caused the failure.

Landline telephones have been the worst affected, according to reports in Spanish media, but all voice services by Telefonica appear to have been affected to some extent.

"We have carried out some network upgrades that have affected specific services at some companies. We are working to resolve this," a Telefónica spokesperson said earlier this morning. Some areas reported phone networks returning later in the morning.

open image in gallery Some regions have reported phone network services returning ( AFP/Getty )

Regions including Aragón, Extremadura, the Basque Country and the Valencia community all suffered impacts on their emergency service line, warning that residents would not be able to use the 112 number.

Phone networks have gradually returned in some of the affected areas, with the 112 number restored in the Valencia community, Aragon, La Rioja, and Andalusia, among other areas.

The Downdetector website reports that issues began at around 2am, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais. Of those reporting issues, 72 per cent reported outages, 18 per cent reported no signal, and 10 per cent reported a “total outage” in their area.

Spain’s Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service told the outlet that it is "monitoring the situation, requesting precise information and timescales for a solution”.

In the Basque region, the incident is not affecting all calls but is occurring randomly and beyond the control of the regional government’s Emergency Management Centre.

We’ll bring you the latest on this breaking news story...