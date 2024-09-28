Poland's death toll from floods rises to 9 after 2 more bodies found

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The death toll in Poland from recent floods has risen to nine, after two more bodies were found, the national police chief said Saturday.

One person is still missing, police chief Marek Boron told a government meeting on the the effects of the floods that hit southwestern Poland earlier this month.

The floods following torrential rains inundated houses and damaged bridges and roads in the towns of Stronie Slaskie, Nysa and many villages in the area. More than 20 people had died elsewhere in Central Europe.

Among the dead in Poland was a German citizen, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier this week.