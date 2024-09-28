Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Poland's death toll from floods rises to 9 after 2 more bodies found

Polish police say the death toll in Poland from recent floods has risen to nine after two more bodies were found

Via AP news wire
Saturday 28 September 2024 13:52
Poland Floods

The death toll in Poland from recent floods has risen to nine, after two more bodies were found, the national police chief said Saturday.

One person is still missing, police chief Marek Boron told a government meeting on the the effects of the floods that hit southwestern Poland earlier this month.

The floods following torrential rains inundated houses and damaged bridges and roads in the towns of Stronie Slaskie, Nysa and many villages in the area. More than 20 people had died elsewhere in Central Europe.

Among the dead in Poland was a German citizen, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier this week.

