Poland warns of ‘armed’ escalation as Belarus migrant crisis deepens

Poland has warned that the growing migrant crisis on its border could end in a miliary confrontation as thousands of migrants camped out on the Polish-Belarus border overnight, surrounded by armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire.

The sub-zero temperatures, and occasional warning fire of Belarusian forces, heightened awareness of the precariousness of their situation. Their fates are now entangled in a harsh and unpredictable game of high politics.

By Tuesday morning, Polish authorities were warning that the migrants’ attempt to illegally enter Poland could end in armed violence.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller said that as many as 4,000 migrants were now estimated to have gathered at the eastern border in camps near Kuznica. The European Union said about 2,000 migrants were trying to enter Poland from Belarus.

Warsaw expected an "escalation... of an armed nature," Muller said.

Poland’s army is on high alert, with 12,000 troops and anti-terror squads mobilised in border areas.

To the north, fellow EU member Lithuania on Tuesday also announced an incoming state of emergency. It explained the move as a protection against what it described as an act of hybrid warfare from Belarus.

Local media reported large numbers of cars loaded to capacity travelling towards Lithuania. Social media footage from Minsk also showed groups gathering ahead of what could be a journey to the same border.

Europe contends Minsk is deliberately creating a migrant emergency on its eastern border in retaliation for sanctions.

Migrants gather near a fire on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region (via REUTERS)

The European Commission said on Tuesday Belarus was taking a "gangster-style" approach to the issue by illegally offering migrants easy entrance into the Eu via its territory. It said more sanctions against Minsk were on the way.

Thousands have travelled to Belarus from the Middle East and Africa in hope of achieving safe passage to a new life in Europe.

The migrants began arriving in May, when Minsk’s contested leader Alexander Lukashenko declared he was no longer in a position to control migrant flows to Europe. Local reports suggest Belarusian state tourism companies make money out of organising the migrants’ travel, visa and transfers to the border.

The reality for migrants once they arrive in Belarus is often cruel, with many sleeping rough as they wait for their chance to cross into Europe. A lucky few made it across the border into the hands of smugglers, but many did not — turned back for the pleasure of Belarusian border guards. Some spend days camping in no-man’s land. At least ten are reported dead.

Expert Artyom Shraibman, now based in exile in Kiev, says Mr Lukashenko sees the migrant emergency as revenge for European support of sanctions and the opposition. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia offered the harshest criticism of his actions, the expert says: “He wants them to suffer.”