Car crashes into crowd in Poland leaving 17 people injured including children

Two left in critical condition as 33-year-old arrested after fleeing the scene, reports suggest

Andy Gregory
Friday 01 March 2024 16:10
(The Independent)

Three children are among 17 people injured after a car drove into a crowd of people in northwestern Poland.

Two are in a critical condition after the incident in the centre of the seaport city of Szczecin, while a 33-year-old man who fled the scene has been apprehended, the website Poland-24 reported.

“We have an incident here with currently 17 people injured, including three minors and two in critical condition. The person who caused the accident has been detained,” provincial governor Adam Rudawski was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.

More follows...

