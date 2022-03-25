Plane carrying Polish president Andrzej Duda makes emergency landing in Warsaw
A plane carrying Polish president Andrzej Duda to meet Joe Biden has made an emergency landing.
Mr Duda had been flying to meet his US counterpart on Friday afternoon when the Polish Air Force aircraft was forced to return to Warsaw, where it made an emergency landing.
The head of Duda’s office, Pawel Szrot, said the Polish leader did not face any danger.
More follows
