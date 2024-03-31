Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Focus

Peace, shelter and hope: How a Polish-run convent in Ukraine is providing refuge to war victims

Faith in the future can be found in the village of Yazlovets on Easter Sunday as those displaced by Putin’s war gather to find comfort. Askold Krushelnycky is there to hear their stories

Sunday 31 March 2024 19:25
Comments
<p>Sister Julia at a festival at Yazlovets convent in summer 2023</p>

Sister Julia at a festival at Yazlovets convent in summer 2023

(Askold Krushelnycky)

A celebration of Easter at a Roman Catholic convent run by Polish nuns in western Ukraine, which has sheltered hundreds of Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war, has become a symbol of how the historically troubled relations between Poles and Ukrainians have been transformed.

On Easter Sunday, the church within the convent is crowded with parishioners – some of them refugees who are living here, and others from the surrounding area – for the Roman Catholic mass, said in Ukrainian by Polish and Ukrainian priests.

Among the parishioners are Roman Catholics, Ukrainian Catholics, and members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church – most of them refugees from eastern Ukraine.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in