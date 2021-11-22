AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb. The city did not release any additional information about those who died. Police have said a “person of interest” is in custody but have not provided details about the person or any possible motive. One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit. By Scott Bauer and Mike Householder. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

HAITI-KIDNAPPED MISSIONARIES — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information. SENT: 330 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRIA LOCKDOWN — Austria has gone into a nationwide lockdown in a desperate effort to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The lockdown in the Alpine nation comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and some hospitals have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity. The lockdown will last at least 10 days but could extend to 20 days. SENT: 470 words, phots.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — After slow starts, vaccination campaigns in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region now boast inoculation rates that rank among the world’s best. The countries with high rates include both richer and poorer ones, some with larger populations and some with smaller. But all have experience with infectious diseases, like SARS, and strong vaccine-procurement programs. By David Rising and Sopheng Cheang SENT: 1200 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-FALLING INTO POVERY —Many Afghan families who once had steady, stable incomes have plummeted into desperation, uncertain of how they will pay for their next meal. The economy was already in trouble under the previous, U.S.-backed government and was worsened by both the coronavirus pandemic and a drought that drove up food prices. After the Taliban takeover in August, the world cut off funding to the government and many development projects, pulling the rug out from under much of the middle class whose jobs depended on the outside money. By Lee Keath. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BUDGET-METHANE -- A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry and criticism by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 910 words, photos.

EUROPE-WHATSAPP — WhatsApp is adding more details to its privacy policy and flagging the information for European users. SENT: 330 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND— Bars, restaurants and gyms can reopen in Auckland from early December but customers will be required to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated. SENT: 530 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — The Australian government expects 200,000 vaccinated foreign students and skilled workers will soon return without quarantining when the country further relaxes pandemic restrictions next week. SENT: 480 words, photo.

AFRICA-UNITED STATES -- Traveling across Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw firsthand the limits of America’s influence abroad. Blinken confronted authoritarianism, growing threats from newly energized extremists, and persistent challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change, all of which have stubbornly resisted various U.S. interventions. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-ELECTIONS — Venezuelans have cast ballots for thousands of local races under the scrutiny of international observers in an election that for the first time in four years included major opposition participation. SENT: 970 words, photos.

CHILE-PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTION — A conservative lawmaker with a history of defending Chile’s military dictatorship and a former student protest leader are headed to a polarizing presidential runoff after failing to garner enough votes to win the country’s election outright. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CHINA-SOUTHEAST ASIA — Despite regional frictions, Chinese leader Xi Jinping says his country will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbors. Xi made the remarks Monday during a virtual conference with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, marking the 30th anniversary of relations between the sides. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA-SEA — The Philippine military has defiantly redeployed two supply boats to provide food to Filipino marines stationed at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea after China’s coast guard used water cannons to forcibly turn the boats away in an assault last week that drew angry condemnation from Manila. SENT: 760 words, photos.

AHMAUD ARBERY-GEORGIA TRIAL — Attorneys in the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death are scheduled to deliver closing arguments. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley planned for jurors to hear final words Monday from prosecutors and defense attorneys for the three white men charged. SENT: 290 words, photos.

KENOSHA-PROTEST SHOOTINGS-RITTENHOUSE — Kyle Rittenhouse says in a new interview that he’s “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement. SENT: 370 words, PHOTOS

MUSIC-AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards. SENT: 840 words, photos. WITH: MUSIC-AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS-LIST (sent).

FILM-BOX OFFICE — Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. SENT: 640 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are mixed in Asia after ending mostly lower on Wall Street Friday, despite the Nasdaq’s first close above 16,000. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S., Europe and some other regions is weighing on investor sentiment. 650 words, photos.

STEELERS-CHARGERS — Justin Herbert threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 2:17 remaining and the Los Angeles Chargers held off the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-37 on Sunday night. Los Angeles (6-4) had a 27-10 lead going into the fourth quarter before the Steelers (5-4-1) rallied to take a 37-34 lead on Chris Boswell’s 45-yard field goal with 3:24 left. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

LIONS-BROWNS — Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards as the Cleveland Browns held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset and keep Detroit winless with a sloppy 13-10 victory over the Lions. SENT: 980 words, photos.

