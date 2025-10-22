Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Pop star turned militant on the run for 12 years appears in court after turning himself in

Fadel Shaker appeared in court in Beirut after 12 years on the run

Fadi Tawil
Wednesday 22 October 2025 09:53 BST
Lebanese pop idol Fadel Shaker delivers a sermon in support of Syrian rebel fighters and Syrian refugees in Beirut in 2013
Lebanese pop idol Fadel Shaker delivers a sermon in support of Syrian rebel fighters and Syrian refugees in Beirut in 2013 (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An Islamist militant and former pop star who has been on the run for 12 years appeared in court on Tuesday in Beirut after turning himself in.

Fadel Shaker had been hiding out in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh since June 2013.

He fled after bloody street clashes erupted between Sunni Muslim militants and the Lebanese army in the coastal city of Sidon.

In 2020, he was tried in absentia and sentenced to 22 years in prison for providing support to a “terrorist group.”

Shaker had been camping out in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh (pictured) until turning himself in
Shaker had been camping out in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh (pictured) until turning himself in (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As part of the deal that persuaded Shaker to turn himself in, the sentences he received while on the run would be dropped and he would be questioned in preparation to stand trial on new charges of committing crimes against the military.

Tuesday’s court appearance was a preliminary questioning session.

During the 2013 shootout between followers of hard-line Sunni cleric Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir and the Lebanese army, which killed at least 18 soldiers, Shaker appeared in a video uploaded to YouTube in which he called his enemies pigs and dogs, and taunted the military, saying “we have two rotting corpses that we snatched from you yesterday,” an apparent reference to slain soldiers.

Shaker became a pop star throughout the Arab world with a smash hit in 2002. Almost 10 years later, he fell under the influence of al-Assir and shocked fans by turning up next to the hard-line cleric at rallies and later saying that he was giving up singing to become closer to God.

In July, Shaker, along with his son Mohammed, released a new song that went viral throughout the Arab world and got over 113 million views on YouTube.

