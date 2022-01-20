Former pope Benedict accused of misconduct in child abuse cases
German investigation finds Pope Benedict XVI failed to prevent child abuse in four cases
Former pope Benedict XVI failed to act in four child abuse cases when he was archbishop of Munich, according to an investigation in Germany.
A report by law firm Spilker Westphal Wastl said Benedict failed to prevent child abuse of minors during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.
Benedict, 94, whose name is Josef Ratzinger, has denied the accusations.
More to folllow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies