Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95 after battle with illness

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Pope Benedict XVI, who led the Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in 2013, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican has announced.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

In a revolutionary act, Benedict became the first pope in some 600 years to resign in 2013. He had been living in the Vatican since then and continued to wear the white dress of papacy even without the position.

(via Reuters)

Benedict’s health has been deteriorating over recent days but the Vatican said on Friday that he was well enough to participate in a Mass in his room.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis revealed that his predecessor was “very ill” and went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens.

More follows...