Pope Francis has asked for prayers for the former Pope Benedict, saying he is “very sick”.
Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience on Wednesday and gave no further details.
Benedict, who is 95-years-old, became the first pope in some 600 years to resign in 2013. He has been living in the Vatican since then.
France said on Wednesday: “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him.
“He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”
There has been no further comment from the Vatican on the matter.
Who is Pope Benedict XVI? The early years
Pope Benedict XVI, originally called Joseph Alois Ratzinger, was born in Germany.
From humble Bavarian origins, his father was a policeman and his mother a hotel cook. Young Ratzinger was six when Hitler came to power in 1933. His father, also called Joseph, was a staunch Catholic and an anti-Nazi.
As a teenager he was drafted into the army, although he has said that he never took part in combat or fired a shot.
He already had a desire to enter the priesthood at an early age and continued his education in a seminary after the war.
He was ordained as a priest in June 1951 and began a long career in academia, teaching theology at a number of universities in Germany.
“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end,” Francis said, speaking in Italian.
This is a breaking news story and we will be following along with any updates throughout the day.
