Pope Francis has asked for prayers for the former Pope Benedict, saying he is “very sick”.

Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience on Wednesday and gave no further details.

Benedict, who is 95-years-old, became the first pope in some 600 years to resign in 2013. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

France said on Wednesday: “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him.

“He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end.”

There has been no further comment from the Vatican on the matter.