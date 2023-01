For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tens of thousands of people have visited St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI.

His body was laying in state without any papal garments or effects ahead of his funeral this week.

Benedict, a hero to conservative Catholics who yearned for a return to a more traditional Church, died on Saturday at the age of 95 in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since 2013, when he became the first pope in 600 years to resign from the position.

Faithful queue to enter St. Peter’s Basilica to pay homage to former Pope Benedict at the Vatican (Reuters)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella were among those attending to pay their respects (Reuters)

Security was tight, with visitors going through several check points before entering the basilica. Many stopped to pray after viewing the body or stayed to attend Mass in side chapels.

Vatican police said that in the first five hours, 40,000 people had filed past to view his body.

Filippo Tuccio, 35, said he came from Venice on an overnight train to view Benedict's body. "I wanted to pay homage to Benedict because he had a key role in my life and my education," Mr Tuccio said.

Veronica Siegal, 16, a Catholic high school student from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told Reuters after viewing the body “I feel like he was a grandfather to us.”

Siegal, who was visting Rome for a programme of religious study, said she had read one of Benedict’s books on Jesus for one of her courses.

“I know that he is in a better place because he was a holy man and he led so well,” said her classmate, Molly Foley, also 16, from Atlanta, Georgia. A third girl in the group wore an American flag on her back.

Public viewing was set for 10 hours on Monday, and 12 hours each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Benedict’s body, dressed in red and gold liturgical vestments and placed on a simple dais, was moved in a procession just before dawn through the Vatican Gardens from the monastery to a spot in front of the main altar of Christendom’s largest Church.

People wait in a line to enter Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican (AP)

The body of the late emeritus Pope Benedict XVI lies inside St. Peter’s Basilica, where thousands of people came to say goodbye to the former pontiff (AP/Vatican News Service)

Two Swiss Guards stood at attention on either side of the body, which bore no papal insignia or regalia, such as a crosier, the silver staff with a crucifix, or a pallium, a band of cloth worn around the neck worn by archdiocesan bishops.

Both were on Pope John Paul’s body when it lay in state in 2005.

It was not clear if the pastoral cross or any other items he used will be buried with him but the decision not to have them during the public viewing appeared to have been decided to underscore that he no longer was pope when he died.

✕ Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to Pope Benedict as thousands queue outside Vatican

Before the Church was opened to the public, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Georgia Meloni were the first outsiders to pay their respects.

Benedict’s closest aide, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, sat in the first pew to the side of the body along with Benedict’s household and medics who looked after him in his final days.

After a few hours, they rose to pray before the body. Ganswein stayed behind to receive condolences from visitors.

People look at the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica (AP)

Visitors crowd St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on New Year’s Day (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“I had to come,” Sri, a woman visiting from Jakarta, Indonesia, told Reuters. “He was the pope and I am a Catholic,” she said, declining to give her surname.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict will be buried according to his wishes in the same spot in the crypts under St. Peter’s Basilica where Pope John Paul II was originally interred in 2005, before his body was moved up to a chapel in the basilica in 2011.

His funeral will be held on Thursday in St Peter’s Square and be presided over by Pope Francis.

The procedures taking place for the death of Benedict could become the template for future papal funerals ((L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP, File))

The Vatican has said it will be a simple, solemn and sober ceremony in keeping with Benedict’s wishes.

The Vatican has painstakingly elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies but none for a former pope, so what happens in the next few days could become the template for future ex-popes.

Mr Bruni said the details of the funeral Mass were not yet completed.

While the number of visitors was large, there were no signs of the huge crowds who came to pay their respects to Pope John Paul II, when millions waited for hours to enter the basilica.

