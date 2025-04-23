Watch live: Pope Francis’ coffin arrives in St Peter’s Basilica for public viewing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Pope Francis’ coffin leaves the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, his former residence, and arrives in St. Peter's Basilica where it will lie in state for public viewings from 11am on Wednesday, 23 April.

The solemn procession to the basilica marks the start of a three-day period for the faithful to pay their respects ahead of Saturday’s funeral mass, following the pontiff’s death aged 88 on Monday.

The Pope’s funeral mass will be held at 10.00am on Saturday in St Peter’s Square, the Vatican has confirmed.

It will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

Clergy from around the globe will join world leaders and cardinals for the service.

The Prince of Wales will join the likes of US president Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky to pay their respects to the pontiff.

Pope Francis is said to have showed the first signs of sudden illness two hours before passing, according to the Vatican news outlet, which reported he made a gesture of farewell with his hand to his nurse before falling into a coma.

His death came after he was hospitalised with double pneumonia for several weeks in February, before he returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.