Pope Francis’ tomb seen for first time in images released by Vatican
The pontiff was laid to rest at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major on Saturday, after hundreds of thousands bid farewell
The Vatican has released images of Pope Francis’ tomb at the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Rome, where he was laid to rest on Saturday.
Inscribed on the tomb is the papal name of the late pontiff, and a single white rose sitting under a crucifix, with light casting a warm glow over the tomb.
Around 400,000 people attended the funeral of the 88-year-old, a grand yet solemn ceremony in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square, with world leaders including Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Prince William and Volodymyr Zelensky among those watching on.
Francis’ casket was then transported to the Santa Maria Maggiore church where he was buried in a private ceremony in St Mary Major Basilica, breaking with tradition as the first pontiff to be buried outside the Vatican in more than 120 years.
On Sunday, Roman Catholic faithful began to visit Francis’ tomb, bidding a final farewell to the Argentine, known for a humble approach to his role and for championing the world’s poorest and most needy throughout a modernising papacy.
Mourners had queued outside the church since early on Sunday to pay their respects. “Pope Francis for me was an inspiration, a guide,” said Elias Caravalhal, who lives in Rome but had been unable to see the Pope while his body lay in state after his death on Easter Monday.
Francis’s will stipulated a simple burial “in the earth, without particular decoration”, marked only with his papal name in Latin: Franciscus. St Mary Major, around 2.5 miles from the Vatican, was dear to Francis because of his devotion to Mary, Mother of God. He prayed there before setting off on and returning from each overseas trip.
The tomb was opened on the second of nine days of official mourning for Francis, preceding the conclave which will be held to select the next Pope. A date has not yet been set for the conclave, but it must begin by May 10, with cardinals due to be meeting regularly this week as they begin to plan next steps for the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.
As millions mourned worldwide, yesterday also set the stage for critical geopolitical developments on the international stage.
Shortly before proceedings began, Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky sat face-to-face inside St Peter’s Basilica, meeting in person for the first time since the latter was thrown out of the White House by the furious US president in February.
The Ukrainian president described the meeting as potentially historic after the pair discussed the future of Ukraine.
Posting to X, Mr Zelensky hailed a “good meeting” with Mr Trump, adding: “We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.
“Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”
