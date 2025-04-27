Pope Francis’ tomb seen for first time in images released by Vatican

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Vatican has released images of Pope Francis’ tomb at the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Rome, where he was laid to rest on Saturday.

Inscribed on the tomb is the papal name of the late pontiff, and a single white rose sitting under a crucifix, with light casting a warm glow over the tomb.

Around 400,000 people attended the funeral of the 88-year-old, a grand yet solemn ceremony in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square, with world leaders including Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Prince William and Volodymyr Zelensky among those watching on.

Francis’ casket was then transported to the Santa Maria Maggiore church where he was buried in a private ceremony in St Mary Major Basilica, breaking with tradition as the first pontiff to be buried outside the Vatican in more than 120 years.

open image in gallery The pope was laid to rest at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major on Saturday ( EPA )

On Sunday, Roman Catholic faithful began to visit Francis’ tomb, bidding a final farewell to the Argentine, known for a humble approach to his role and for championing the world’s poorest and most needy throughout a modernising papacy.

Mourners had queued outside the church since early on Sunday to pay their respects. “Pope Francis for me was an inspiration, a guide,” said Elias Caravalhal, who lives in Rome but had been unable to see the Pope while his body lay in state after his death on Easter Monday.

Francis’s will stipulated a simple burial “in the earth, without particular decoration”, marked only with his papal name in Latin: Franciscus. St Mary Major, around 2.5 miles from the Vatican, was dear to Francis because of his devotion to Mary, Mother of God. He prayed there before setting off on and returning from each overseas trip.

open image in gallery People queue to visit the Pope's tomb ( EPA )

The tomb was opened on the second of nine days of official mourning for Francis, preceding the conclave which will be held to select the next Pope. A date has not yet been set for the conclave, but it must begin by May 10, with cardinals due to be meeting regularly this week as they begin to plan next steps for the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.

As millions mourned worldwide, yesterday also set the stage for critical geopolitical developments on the international stage.

Shortly before proceedings began, Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky sat face-to-face inside St Peter’s Basilica, meeting in person for the first time since the latter was thrown out of the White House by the furious US president in February.

The Ukrainian president described the meeting as potentially historic after the pair discussed the future of Ukraine.

Posting to X, Mr Zelensky hailed a “good meeting” with Mr Trump, adding: “We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.

“Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”