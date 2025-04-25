Outrage as mourners take selfies with Pope Francis’ open casket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mourners have sparked outrage after taking selfies with the open casket of Pope Francis.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church is currently lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica ahead of his funeral this weekend, with tens of thousands of people queueing to pay their respects.

However, some visitors have attracted backlash after uploading selfies to social media with the casket and the Pope’s body in the background.

open image in gallery More than 50,000 people queued up to see Pope Francis lying in state ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Other mourners who witnessed their behaviour spoke about their shock.

Janine Venables, a tourist from Wales who paid her respects on Wednesday, told MailOnline: “What did surprise me is the fact that earlier we were told no photos in the Sistine Chapel and here people were getting their phone out and doing selfies with the coffin.

The 53-year-old added: “I did think that was a bit in poor taste and, I’m surprised no one stopped them.”

open image in gallery Visitors took out their smartphones to take pictures of the pope in his coffin ( AFP via Getty Images )

And Londoner Catherine Gilsenan, who paid her respects to the pope, told The Sun: “I was very moved coming so close to Pope Francis but it was awful seeing so many people taking pictures.

“We kept our phones very firmly in our pockets and would never dream of doing something so distasteful. People had been told not to use selfie sticks but lots ignored the warning.”

Guards in the basilica have reportedly since banned mourners from taking pictures near the casket. Instead, photographs are only allowed to be taken at the front of the basilica.

The Independent has contacted the Vatican’s press office for comment.

open image in gallery The pope’s funeral is due to take place this weekend ( AP )

The Vatican said more than 50,000 people flocked to St Peter’s Basilica within 24 hours to send off the Argentine pope, who has been lying in state since Wednesday morning. The coffin will remain in the basilica until Friday.

The Pope’s coffin will be sealed ahead of the funeral mass, which will take place at 10am local time (9am BST) on Saturday. Breaking with a longstanding Vatican tradition, Pope Francis will be laid to rest at the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Rome.