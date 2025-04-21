In full: The Vatican’s official statement announcing the death of Pope Francis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The text of the announcement of the death of Pope Francis, which was read Monday by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’’

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

He spent 38 days there, the longest hospital stay of his 12-year papacy.

However, he emerged on Easter Sunday - a day before his death - to bless thousands of people in St Peter's Square and treat them to a surprise Popemobile tour of the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof paid tribute to Francis, saying the Pope "was in every way a man of the people".

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many - Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect."

Israel's mostly ceremonial president offered condolences to Christians after the Pope's death, calling him a man of "deep faith and boundless compassion".

In a post on X, Isaac Herzog said the Pope had fostered strong ties with Jews and advanced interfaith dialogue.

"I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered," he wrote, referring to the Pope's repeated calls for an end to the war and the release of captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Francis had repeatedly criticised Israel's wartime conduct and said allegations of genocide, which Israel has adamantly denied, should be investigated.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen remembered Francis as an inspiration for the entire world, not just Christians.

"Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis," she wrote on X.

"He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.

"My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis' legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."