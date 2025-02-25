Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis’s recovery from pneumonia continued Tuesday, marked by a "slight improvement" in his condition and a groundswell of support from the faithful.

Doctors have confirmed the 88-year-pontiff remains in critical condition with double pneumonia at Gemelli hospital in Rome.

However, the Vatican said he had resumed work from his hospital room, including reaching out to a parish in war-torn Gaza City – a community he has maintained contact with since the outbreak of the conflict.

In a typically brief update on Tuesday morning, the Vatican reported that the Pope “slept well, all night”.

On Monday evening, medical professionals noted a positive shift in some of his laboratory results.

As night descended, St. Peter’s Square became a focal point for collective prayer.

Thousands gathered in the rain to recite the Rosary, echoing similar vigils held during the final days of Pope John Paul II. However, the atmosphere was one of hope rather than mourning, with attendees focusing their prayers on Francis’s swift recovery.

Presiding over the gathering from the Pope's usual platform, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin acknowledged the global outpouring of prayer and support for the ailing pontiff.

Faithful gather to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square ( AP )

He described a chorus of well-wishes rising from around the world, a testament to the widespread concern and affection for Pope Francis.

“Starting this evening, we want to unite ourselves publicly to this prayer here, in his house,” Parolin said, praying that Francis “in this moment of illness and trial” would recover quickly.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed as a young man after suffering pleurisy – an inflammation of the membranes that surround the lungs and line the chest cavity.

He had part of his colon removed in 2021 and underwent intestinal surgery again in 2023.

Francis has been hospitalised since February 14 and doctors have said his condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease.

But in Monday’s update, they said he hadn’t had any more respiratory crises since Saturday, and the flow and concentration of supplemental oxygen has been slightly reduced.

The slight kidney insufficiency detected on Sunday was not causing alarm at the moment, doctors said, while saying his prognosis remained guarded.