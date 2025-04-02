How Pope Francis has been spending his days after pneumonia battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis spends part of his days working at a desk and concelebrates Mass daily in his private chapel as he continues to recover from his recent bout with double pneumonia.

The Vatican issued an update on Tuesday signalling continued improvement following the Pope's discharge after a five-week hospital stay for the life-threatening illness.

“The pope is continuing physical and respiratory therapy, with the expected results, which means his voice is also improving," the Vatican said. “There is obviously also time for work, which the pope does partly sitting at a desk.”

That included clearing the path to canonisation for the first saints to hail from Venezuela and Papua New Guinea, as well as an archbishop killed during the massacres of Armenians in 1915.

The decrees were approved last Friday in coordination with the curia, or Vatican hierarchy, from Santa Marta, the Vatican hotel where the pope's apartment is located.

open image in gallery Pope Francis appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Announced on Monday, they relate to the canonisation of Peter To Rot, a layman from Papua New Guinea who was declared a martyr for the faith after he died in prison in World War II, Venezuelan religious founder Mother María del Monte Carmelo and Archbishop Ignatius Choukrallah Maloyan, who was executed during the mass killings of Armenians in 1915 along with 13 priests when they refused to renounce their faith.

Maloyan was among an estimated 1.5 million people killed in the events, which are widely viewed by scholars at the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey denies the deaths constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and that those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.

The Vatican said that the 88-year-old pope remains in a good mood, and he continues to receive greetings of affection from the faithful.

An X-ray this week shows a “slight improvement” in a lingering lung infection, the Vatican said.

open image in gallery Postcards of Pope Francis are sold outside St. Peter's Square ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Doctors have said that the pope has recovered from the pneumonia, but that a fungal infection in his airways would take months to clear under pharmaceutical treatment.

Francis hasn't had any official visitors since returning on March 23 to the Vatican, although the doctor who coordinated his hospital treatment at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, visited him last Wednesday and intends to make weekly visits to monitor his recovery.

Doctors have ordered two months of rest to fully recover from the illness that nearly killed him, and to avoid large gatherings. The Vatican hasn't yet said whether the pope would be able to participate in any celebration during Holy Week leading up to Easter on April 20.

Alfieri said that the pope was near death during an acute respiratory crisis eight days after his February 14 hospitalisation, and that both the pope and his primary medical caregiver consented to “decisive” measures despite the risks that it posed to his organs.