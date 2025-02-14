Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis, says Vatican
The Pope has been hospitalised to undergo further tests and treatment
Pope Francis has been hospitalised as he continues to battle with bronchitis, the Vatican said on Friday.
"This morning, at the end of his audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment," it said.
Last Wednesday, the Pope said he was suffering from a "strong cold", and asked an aide to read his prepared message for his weekly general audience at the Vatican.
"I want to ask forgiveness but with this strong cold, it is difficult for me to speak," he told pilgrims at the audience.
He was then diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday and has continued his activities and audiences indoors at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lives, with a public appearance on Sunday.
Francis has long battled health problems, including long bouts of bronchitis.
He uses a walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.
Francis, 88, has been pope since 2013.
