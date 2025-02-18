Vatican gives health update on Pope Francis as hospital stay drags on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis's respiratory infection has been confirmed as a “polymicrobial infection”, prompting doctors to adjust his treatment and extend his hospital stay, according to a Vatican statement released Monday.

The 88-year-old pontiff will remain hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli hospital for as long as necessary to address the "complex clinical situation”.

A polymicrobial infection is one caused by two or more micro-organisms, and can be bacterial, viral, or fungal.

The statement did not specify the cause of the Pope’s infection.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Pope is “in good spirits”.

The Pope has been experiencing respiratory issues for over a week, leading to his admission to the hospital on Friday.

The distinction between bacterial and viral infections is crucial for treatment, as bacterial infections can be treated with antibiotics, while viral infections typically require supportive care and time to resolve.

The Vatican said on Monday that the pope's planned weekly audience in St. Peter's Square, set for Wednesday, had been cancelled “due to the continued hospitalisation of the Holy Father”.

The pope's doctors had earlier ordered complete rest, and Francis was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday to pilgrims in St Peter's Square or lead a special Mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

open image in gallery A state of Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital in Rome ( AP )

‘Quite worried’ by Pope’s absence

Pilgrims visiting the Vatican on Monday offered their hopes that Francis would recover soon.

"We certainly wish for him to get better very quickly," said Rev. Tyler Carter, a Catholic priest from the United States. "He is our father and our shepherd, and so we want his continued health and blessing."

Manuel Rossi, a tourist from Milan, Italy, said he was “quite worried” when the pope cancelled his appearance on Sunday.

“I am 18 years old so I have seen few popes in my life, and am very close to him.

“I hope he recovers as soon as possible."

While in hospital over the weekend, the pope continued his recent practice of making phone calls to speak with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza, Italian broadcaster Mediaset reported on Monday.

One of the parish members said Francis had called on both Friday and Saturday and was in "good spirits" but sounded "a bit tired".

"Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days," the pope wrote on X on Sunday.

As a young man, the Argentine pontiff underwent a procedure to remove a portion of his lung following an infection. This experience has left him susceptible to respiratory problems.

He has been hospitalised four times since his 2013 election, raising questions about the state of his health.

In 2023, he spent three days at Rome's Gemelli hospital receiving treatment for an acute case of pneumonia, a diagnosis he shared publicly following his recovery.

He relies on a walker or cane to navigate his apartment and has suffered two recent falls, injuring his chin and arm.

Pope Francis's hospitalisation on Friday followed a busy morning of meetings, including discussions with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Cardinal Luis Tagle, a Catholic philanthropy group from Puerto Rico, and CNN chairman and CEO Mark Thompson.

An individual present at one of these meetings, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the Pope appeared to have difficulty speaking.

The Gemelli hospital, the largest in the city of Rome, has a special suite for treating popes.

Francis spent nine days there two years ago, when he had surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.

He also had a lengthy post-surgery hospital stay in 2021, after having his colon removed.