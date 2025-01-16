Pope Francis using sling after injuring arm in fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis has injured his right arm in a fall at his residence – but the Vatican said he did not suffer any broken bones,

Images from the pope's meetings on Thursday morning showed Francis using a simple cloth sling, wrapped around his neck, to hold up his right arm.

The injury is the second in about six weeks for the pope, who bruised his face in an earlier fall in December.

"This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a contusion on his right forearm, without fractures. The arm was immobilised as a precautionary measure," a statement said.

The pontiff, who has led the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church since 2013, turned 88 in December and often uses a cane or a wheelchair to move due to knee and back pain.

The pope's previous fall last month was caused when he slipped while getting out of bed and hit his chin on his bedside table, the Vatican said at the time.

Francis has suffered from influenza and related problems several times in the past two years. He also had surgery in 2021 to address a painful condition called diverticulitis, and again in 2023 to repair a hernia.

An aide last week read a major speech to diplomats on behalf of Francis who had been suffering from the effects of a cold.

However, in an autobiography that was published on Tuesday, Francis downplayed concerns about his health and ruled out resigning, as his predecessor Benedict XVI did.

"I am well," he said. "The Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs."

