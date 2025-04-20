Pope Francis has ‘brief’ meeting with JD Vance on Easter morning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday in a private and brief meeting as the pontiff recovers from pneumonia.

Vance, a Catholic who has clashed with the pontiff over the Trump administration's immigration policies, met Francis at the Domus Santa Marta for a few minutes “to exchange Easter greetings”, the Vatican said.

His motorcade entered Vatican City through a side gate and parked near Francis’ hotel residence while Easter Mass was being celebrated in St. Peter’s Square. Francis, who has greatly cut back his workload to recover, delegated the celebration of the Mass to another cardinal.

"Pope Francis had a brief private encounter ... lasting a few minutes, in order to exchange good wishes on Easter day," said the statement.

After Easter Mass, the pope later appeared in St. Peter's Square to greet crowds in an open-air popemobile.

Vance's office issued a brief statement confirming the meeting, but offered no further details.

open image in gallery The motorcade of U.S. Vice President JD Vance is seen en route to the Vatican ( Kenny Holston/Pool Photo via AP )

The vice president, who has been visiting Italy with his family this weekend, met with the Vatican secretary of state and the foreign minister for more formal talks on Saturday. The pope did not take part in those discussions.

In a statement on Saturday, the Vatican said Vance and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, had “cordial talks” that included an “exchange of opinions” concerning “countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners”.

The pope and Vatican officials have criticised several of the policies of President Donald Trump's administration, including his plans to deport millions of migrants from the U.S. and his widespread cuts to foreign aid and domestic welfare programmes.

open image in gallery From left, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, his daughter Mirabel, his wife Usha, and their sons Ewan and Vivek ( Vatican Media via AP, HO )

Francis has called the immigration crackdown a "disgrace". Vance, who became Catholic in 2019, has cited medieval-era Catholic teaching to justify the policy.

The pope rebutted the theological concept Vance used to defend the crackdown in an unusual open letter to the U.S. Catholic bishops about the Trump administration in February, and called Trump's plan a "major crisis" for the United States.

Vance has acknowledged Francis’ criticism but has said he would continue to defend his views. While he had criticised Francis on social media in the past, Vance has recently posted prayers for Francis’ recovery.

He attended Good Friday services in St. Peter’s Basilica after meeting with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni earlier in the week.