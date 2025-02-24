Pope Francis remains in ‘critical condition’ with ‘early kidney failure’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis remains in critical condition, with blood tests now showing he has early kidney failure, the Vatican has said.

In the late update on Sunday, the Vatican said the 88-year-old pontiff is in a critical condition for a second day running as he continues to battle double pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

However, Francis remains alert, responsive and attended mass, added the Vatican – and he has not had any more respiratory crises since Saturday night, although he was still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen.

open image in gallery Pope Francis remains in critical condition, with blood tests now showing he has early kidney failure, the Vatican has said ( AFP/Getty )

Some blood tests also showed "initial, mild” failure in his kidneys, which filter waste products in the blood – but doctors said it was under control.

Francis’ decreased platelet count, necessary for clotting, which was first detected on Saturday, is now stable, his medical team added.

"The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for drug therapies to provide some feedback, dictate that the prognosis remains reserved," the doctors concluded in the latest medical update.

Francis has now been in hospital for more than a week after he was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on 14 February.

open image in gallery People pray outside the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Sunday where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment ( REUTERS )

After experiencing a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis”, Francis required a transfusion of two units of blood on Saturday, the first day the Vatican described his condition as critical.

The Vatican’s statement on Sunday described the pope as "alert and well-oriented" and said he was receiving "high-flow oxygen therapy" through a tube under his nose.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope's infection as "complex", saying it is being caused by two or more microorganisms.

Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of ill health in the past two years. He is particularly prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

open image in gallery Archbishop Rino Fisichella reads the homily written by Pope Francis during a mass for the Jubilee of Deacons on Sunday ( AP )

Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease. His condition has revived speculation about what might happen if he becomes unconscious or otherwise incapacitated, and whether he might resign.

The Vatican said on Saturday that the pope had needed the blood transfusions because tests showed he had a low platelet count, which is associated with anaemia. Platelets are cell fragments in the blood that form clots and stop or prevent bleeding.

On Sunday, the Vatican said the transfusion had shown benefit and resulted in an increase in the pope's levels of haemoglobin, a protein that helps carry oxygen in the body. It also said his platelet levels had remained stable.

Prayers for Francis poured in from around the world, from his native Argentina to the seat of Sunni Islam in Cairo to schoolchildren in Rome.

open image in gallery People pray for Pope Francis, who is in critical condition battling double pneumonia, inside St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday ( REUTERS )

Francis was supposed to have celebrated Mass on Sunday morning in St Peter's Basilica and ordained deacons as part of the Vatican's year-long Holy Year commemoration.

The organiser of the Holy Year, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, celebrated the Mass in his place and offered a special prayer for Francis from the altar before delivering the homily the pope had prepared.

"Even though he is in a hospital bed, we feel Pope Francis close to us. We feel him present among us," he told the hundreds of white-robed deacons.

A pre-written message that had been prepared for Francis to read on Sunday, but which he did not deliver, said he was "confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment – and rest is also part of the therapy!"

The message asked for prayers for him – as he always asks – and described the upcoming anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "a painful and shameful occasion for the whole of humanity".