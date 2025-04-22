Pope’s final words of thanks to nurse revealed as funeral plans begin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Among Pope Francis' final words was a thank you to the nurse who had helped him surprise crowds in St. Peter's Square with a short tour in the popemobile, it has emerged as royal officials said Prince William would represent the king at the pontiff’s funeral on Saturday.

"Thanks for bringing me to the square," Francis told Massimiliano Strappetti, who was providing 24-hour care, the Vatican's official news outlet reported..

The pope, aged 88, died on Monday morning from a stroke and heart failure. He had spent 38 days in hospital fighting pneumonia but returned to the Vatican almost a month ago and had seemed to be recovering.

Francis spent his final day working, defying the advice of doctors who had told him to take two months' rest to allow his ageing body to heal.

About 35,000 Catholic faithful lined the aisles inside St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday as the pope made his tour, seated in a raised chair in the back of the popemobile. There were shouts of "viva il papa" (long live the pope) and the vehicle stopped occasionally so Francis could bless babies brought forward by aides.

The rest of the pope's final Sunday was spent normally, the Vatican's outlet reported. He had a "peaceful dinner," it said. The first signs of a "sudden illness" occurred at 5:30 am local time on Monday.

“A little more than an hour later, making a farewell gesture with his hand to Strappetti ... the pontiff went into a coma,” said the outlet. “He did not suffer, and it all happened very fast.”

The Vatican released photographs of Francis dressed in his vestments and holding a rosary, lying in an open coffin placed in the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, where he lived during his 12-year papacy.

Vatican Pope Francis Obit ( Vatican Media )

His body will be taken into the adjacent St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday morning at 9:00 in a procession led by cardinals. He will lie in state there until Friday evening.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. the following day in St. Peter's Square, in front of the 16th century basilica. It will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals.

The Prince of Wales will attend on behalf of King Charles in what will be seen as a major milestone in William's role as a global statesman and future king.

Charles as the Prince of Wales went to Pope John Paul II's funeral, representing his mother the late Queen, in 2005. Queen Elizabeth II never attended the funeral of a pontiff, the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

William will gather alongside world leaders including Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.

In a break from tradition, Francis confirmed in his final testament that he wished to be buried in Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major and not St. Peter's, where many of his predecessors were laid to rest.

Francis' death has set in motion ancient rituals, as the 1.4-billion-member Church started the transition from one pope to another, including the breaking of the pope's "Fisherman's Ring" and lead seal, used in his lifetime to seal documents, so they cannot be used by anyone else.

A conclave to choose a new pope normally takes place 15 to 20 days after the death of a pontiff, meaning it should not start before May 6. The exact date will be decided by cardinals after Francis' funeral.

Some 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in the secretive ballot, which can stretch over days before white smoke pouring from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel tells the world that a new pope has been picked.

There is no clear frontrunner to succeed Francis.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report