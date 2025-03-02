Pope Francis stable after ‘quiet’ night, says Vatican

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis remains in a stable condition, resting at Rome's Gemelli hospital as he recovers from double pneumonia, the Vatican has said.

However, the pontiff again skipped his customary Sunday blessing, forgoing a public appearance for the third consecutive weekend.

While the Pope could have delivered the Angelus prayer from his hospital suite, the Vatican opted to distribute the prepared text, prioritising his continued recuperation. This suggests that while stable, Francis is not yet well enough to undertake even brief public engagements.

“The night was quiet, the pope is still resting,” the Vatican said in its Sunday update.

He had no fever or signs of elevated white blood cells, which would signal his body was still fighting an infection.

Doctors on Saturday reported that Francis was in a stable condition, with no mention of him being critical, and signalled once again continued improvement.

Their upbeat assessment came a day after a respiratory crisis that resulted in him being put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The 88-year-old pope though had a “good response” in his gas exchange levels even during the “long periods” he was off the ventilator mask and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican said.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli on 14 February after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into a complex pneumonia in both lungs.

The fact that Francis was able to use just high-flow oxygen for long periods, without any significant effect on the levels of oxygen in his blood, was a sign his respiratory function was improving.

Doctors were cautious however and kept his prognosis as guarded, meaning he wasn’t out of danger. He was eating and drinking and continued his respiratory physiotherapy, and spent 20 minutes in his private chapel down the hall on Saturday, the Vatican said.

Prayers continue to pour in

Francis’ hospitalisation has come as the Vatican is marking its Holy Year, drawing pilgrims to Rome.

open image in gallery St Francis of Assisi Church ( Getty/iStock )

They are walking through the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica and also making pilgrimages to the hilltop Umbrian town of Assisi, to pray at the home of Francis’ namesake, St Francis.

“Every day we’re praying for the pope,” said the Rev Jacinto Bento, a priest visiting Assisi on Saturday with a group of 30 Jubilee pilgrims from the Azores Islands. “We’re very sad for his situation.”

In an odd coincidence, Francis was supposed to have presided Saturday over a Holy Year audience in the Vatican’s auditorium for the staff of the Gemelli hospital and other healthcare workers. They came as planned and completed the pilgrimage, while Francis continued his recovery at the hospital.

“We thought we would be able to meet him this morning in Paul VI Hall for the Jubilee Catechesis, but he surprised us by coming to us,” said Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori, spiritual guide of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, of which Gemelli is a part.

Giovanni Frisullo, a Gemelli neurologist, said the atmosphere at Gemelli was one of tension and prayer. “There is a situation of waiting but also of hope,” he said.